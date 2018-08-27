Husband charged with murder after woman found dead in Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife who was found dead last week during a well-being check.
Police have identified the woman as 43-year-old Marcquius Timmons-Moore.
She was found dead inside a home on York Road on Aug. 22.
The woman's death is being considered a homicide.
Her husband, 44-year-old Michael Moore Sr., has an arrest warrant out for a first-degree murder charge.
Michael Moore Sr. is reported to live in the same home as the woman and his 2009 Nissan Maxima was recently located in Las Vegas.
Fayetteville Police Homicide Detectives are working with Las Vegas police to help solve this case. Authorities are encouraging Michael Moore Sr. to surrender to police peacefully.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.