Husband charged with murder after woman found dead in Fayetteville home

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating after a was found dead during a well-being check.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife who was found dead last week during a well-being check.

Police have identified the woman as 43-year-old Marcquius Timmons-Moore.

She was found dead inside a home on York Road on Aug. 22.

The woman's death is being considered a homicide.

Her husband, 44-year-old Michael Moore Sr., has an arrest warrant out for a first-degree murder charge.

Michael Moore Sr. is reported to live in the same home as the woman and his 2009 Nissan Maxima was recently located in Las Vegas.

Fayetteville Police Homicide Detectives are working with Las Vegas police to help solve this case. Authorities are encouraging Michael Moore Sr. to surrender to police peacefully.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationmurderfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
2018 North Carolina State Fair releases concert lineup
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Child left alone for day and a half while parents go to concert
Study: THC can stay in breast milk for up to 6 days
D'oh! Kwik-E-Mart from 'The Simpsons' opens in South Carolina
Show More
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Community welcomes Cumberland County students back to school
Woman escapes Lyft driver who she says took her in wrong direction
Landscaping truck overturns in Franklin County, closes US 401
ABC11's got you covered for Back to School
More News