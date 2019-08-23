Husband to give update on condition of Orange County woman found alive after 50-hour search

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The husband of a woman who was found alive in Orange County will publicly thank everybody who helped.

Maryanne Rosenman, 75, was missing for more than 48 hours from August 14-16. Crews eventually found her in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area not far from her home on Stoneridge Drive.

Rosenman's husband plans to speak at 10 a.m. to thank the community and give an update on his wife's condition.

ABC11 will bring you the event live on ABC11.com

More than 30 agencies and 300 people worked for 53 consecutive hours, covering more than 1,500 acres in the search for Rosenman. They were ecstatic when they found her in reasonably good condition.

The 75-year-old Orange County woman with dementia who went missing Wednesday has been found alive and in reasonably good condition.

