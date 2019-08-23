Husband to give update on condition of Orange County woman found alive after 50-hour search

Maryanne Rosenman, 75, was missing for more than 48 hours from August 14-16. Crews eventually found her in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area not far from her home on Stoneridge Drive.
Rosenman's husband plans to speak at 10 a.m. to thank the community and give an update on his wife's condition.
More than 30 agencies and 300 people worked for 53 consecutive hours, covering more than 1,500 acres in the search for Rosenman. They were ecstatic when they found her in reasonably good condition.