Husband wanted in Fayetteville wife's murder arrested in Las Vegas

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --A Fayetteville man wanted in connection with the murder of his wife has been arrested in Las Vegas, Fayetteville Police said Tuesday night.
Michael Moore Sr., 44, was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers on Sunday. He is being held in Nevada pending extradition to North Carolina.
Moore's wife, 43-year-old Marcquius Timmons-Moore, was found dead August 22 during a well-being check. inside her home in the 700 block of York Road.
Police have been on a nationwide search for Michael Moore and his 2009 Nissan Maxima was recently found in Las Vegas.
