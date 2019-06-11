Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood in kitchen closet

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24.
Now, authorities say 51-year-old Fotis Dulos' DNA was found mixed with Jennifer Dulos' blood in a kitchen closet in his home.
A judge denied his motion for bail reduction, but also rejected a prosecution request to increase bail from $500,000 to $850,000. Fotis Dulos' attorney said his client expects to post bail later Tuesday.
Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, was also in court. Both are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Both pleaded not guilty.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, had been renting a home in New Canaan and was in the midst of a bitter two-year divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, and she had said in court papers that she was scared for her life.
"I am terrified for my family's safety," she said in the court papers. "Especially since discovering the gun, as my husband has a history of controlling, volatile, and delusional behavior."
Fotis Dulos has told police that he and his wife only had "quiet" arguments, and he denied any threatening behavior.
Jennifer Dulos and the children left their Farmington home, about 60 miles north of New Canaan near Hartford, around the time she filed for divorce in June 2017.
Investigators have received hundreds of tips, but they continue to ask anyone who had contact with Dulos on May 24 or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.