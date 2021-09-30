auto recall

Hyundai-Kia recall 550K vehicles because turn signal can flash in wrong direction

Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals.

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logos of Kia Motors and Hyundai. (AP Photo, File)

DETROIT -- Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai's Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017.

Kia's Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected.

Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals. The Korean automaker says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners.

Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Chevy Bolt EV recall: Cars should be parked outside due to fire risk
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 37% of people have COVID symptoms months later
NC Courage coach accused of sexual coercion
17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood
No evidence Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC despite rumors
Exit off I-440 closed permanently in Raleigh
Nick Cannon to pay off NC HBCU students' debt upon graduation
Show More
UK police officer gets life for abducting, raping, killing woman
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
Woman who survived 1918 flu dies from COVID-19
Brian Laundrie bought new phone after Gabby Petito disappearance
Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown
More TOP STORIES News