fatal crash

Driver killed after crashing into tree on I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A driver has died after crashing into a tree on I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

Raleigh police said the SUV appeared to have gone around the exit curve of South Saunders too soon and struck a tree around 1 p.m.

Authorities have not identified the crash victim at this time.

The crash prompted the closure of the I-40 eastbound ramp at S. Saunders street for a few hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdowntown raleighcar crashfatal crashraleigh newscrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Woman, teen killed in overnight Fayetteville crash
Woman dies in wreck on I-40 when she loses control during heavy rain
Dirt bike driver dies in head-on collision in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Paul Newby elected Chief Justice as Beasley concedes
LATEST: 2,577 COVID-19 hospitalizations is new high
Wake School Board meeting to discuss potential return to online learning
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Driver who crashed into crowd of people in NYC, injuring 6, is charged
Show More
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
Downtown Raleigh light display shines as another curfew takes effect
Why the most COVID-19 infected NC counties won't get vaccine first
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Scammers steal $24K from Raleigh man using Cash App
More TOP STORIES News