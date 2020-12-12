Driver killed after crashing into tree on I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A driver has died after crashing into a tree on I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.Raleigh police said the SUV appeared to have gone around the exit curve of South Saunders too soon and struck a tree around 1 p.m.Authorities have not identified the crash victim at this time.The crash prompted the closure of the I-40 eastbound ramp at S. Saunders street for a few hours.