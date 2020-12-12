RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A driver has died after crashing into a tree on I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.
Raleigh police said the SUV appeared to have gone around the exit curve of South Saunders too soon and struck a tree around 1 p.m.
Authorities have not identified the crash victim at this time.
The crash prompted the closure of the I-40 eastbound ramp at S. Saunders street for a few hours.
Driver killed after crashing into tree on I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News