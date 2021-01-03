fatal crash

Driver killed after striking tree off of I-40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Saturday afternoon along the eastbound lane of I-40 in Durham.

Officers responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. near exit 274 (Jordan Lake exit), according to the Durham Police Department. Officers are unsure when the crash specifically happened.

An investigation revealed that Matthew Alan Evans, 34, of Bailey, N.C. ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyfatal crashi 40durham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Christmas Day crash in Johnston Co.
Raleigh man killed in I-440 crash near Six Forks Road
Biden marks anniversary of deaths of first wife, daughter
Raleigh man dies in single-car crash after hitting bridge rail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands mourn as NC COVID-19 metrics set new records
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports more than 18K cases in first days of 2021
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
NC WWII veteran spends 100th birthday alone amid pandemic
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
UNC Health acquires COVID-19 vaccines meant for Orange Co. Health Dept.
Forecast: Rain Tonight with Mild Temps
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
Duke at Florida State postponed due to COVID-19; Coach K quarantining
90 arrested, 900 given warnings at 'super-spreader' Calif. New Year's parties
Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'
More TOP STORIES News