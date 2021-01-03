Driver killed after striking tree off of I-40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Saturday afternoon along the eastbound lane of I-40 in Durham.Officers responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. near exit 274 (Jordan Lake exit), according to the Durham Police Department. Officers are unsure when the crash specifically happened.An investigation revealed that Matthew Alan Evans, 34, of Bailey, N.C. ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.