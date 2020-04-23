Traffic

Closures planned for I-40 this weekend due to construction projects

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you must drive to an essential job on I-40 this weekend, expect delays from road projects starting Friday at 8 p.m. and going through Monday at 5 a.m.

Both directions of Interstate 40 at Aviation Parkway will be closed while they demolish the old bridge over the highway.

In addition, there will be work on eastbound I-40 between the split and Garner, to shift traffic to new lanes closer to the median.

Marty Homan, of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said they're seeing about a 40 percent reduction in traffic statewide during the coronavirus pandemic and that's speeding up road projects.

Homan said decreased traffic volumes are allowing crews to start projects earlier in the evening and go later into the morning.

"The lower traffic volumes are allowing us to, in each of these project instances, to shave some time off the project schedule," Homan said.

Traffic at I-40 and Aviation Parkway has been down about 54 percent during the coronavirus emergency, as of about two weeks ago, Homan said.

This weekend, westbound traffic will still be able to turn right at the exit to get to the airport. But eastbound traffic will have to exit at Airport Boulevard.

"The detour is very short," Homan said. "They're just going to go up and down the on and off ramp so that should flow pretty easily."

As far as the work on eastbound I-40 south of Raleigh, one lane of I-40 east will be open overnight and two lanes will be open during the day.

"The ramps at Jones Sausage Road on and off of 40 East will be closed and then the flyover from 440 East to 40 East will be closed and so there will be detours for people using those ramps," Homan said. "So just allow extra time. Avoid the area through there if you can."
