Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays near Jones Sausage Road in Wake County

. @FLORENCEMACHINE FANS in Raleigh - traffic update: i-40 west heading to Jones Sausage Rd is completely shut down. If you are heading from Johnson County area, please use Waze to redirect you to @CoastalMP. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park (@CoastalMP) June 5, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a crash involving several cars in the westbound lanes of I-40 at Jones Sausage Road caused major traffic delays.According to Wake County EMS, an estimated 25 cars were involved."The emergency people were saying they've never seen anything like this," said Bernard Griffin.Griffin was driving home from work in Garner and not long after merging onto I-40 from the Highway 70 ramp, he quickly felt the loss of control under the wheels of his Nissan."So I'm sliding toward the next car and I'm like, 'I'm not hitting anybody in the back.' So what I did is just put it up on the guardrail, literally up on the guardrail," he said.''Griffin's car was one of the many that were towed off the interstate.Twelve total people were injured, while seven more were transported to nearby hospitals, officials say.Twelve ambulances responded to the pile-up.Officials do not believe there were any life-threatening injuries.The Coastal Credit Union Music Park tweeted at fans attending Wednesday night's show to use Waze in order to get around the traffic.