Man struck, killed along I-440 in Raleigh near I-87 exit, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh detectives are investigating after a man was struck and killed near I-440 late Friday night.

Police said it happened just after 11:30 p.m. on inbound I-440 just before the I-87 exit.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
