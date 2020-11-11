1 killed when motorcycle, SUV collide on I-440 in Raleigh

Watch out for I-440 EB at Lake Boone Trail. A crash from earlier has closed this section of I-440. Traffic is being detoured onto Lake Boone. Avoid if possible or be prepared to add some time to your commute until it clears. #ABC11 #traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 11, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 440 eastbound in Raleigh is closed on Wednesday morning after one person died when a motorcycle collided with an SUV.The crash happened on I-440 near the off-ramp to Lake Boone Trail just after 12:30 a.m. No one else was injured.Traffic is being detoured onto Lake Boone Trail. ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the crash.