Traffic

Pedestrian hit, killed in I-540 crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 540 in Wake County on Monday morning.

The accident briefly closed eastbound lanes of I-540 between Exit 9 (Creedmoor Rd.) and Exit 11 (Six Forks Rd.) in north Raleigh. The scene was clear around 4:30 a.m.

ABC11 cameras saw two vehicles at the scene surrounded by first responders. The circumstances of the crash are not known.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwake countyraleighpedestrian killedtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 14,764 COVID-19 cases in NC; 3 more deaths reported
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
Body found outside the Public Library of Johnston Co. & Smithfield
RPD investigating reports of gunfire near Crabtree Valley Mall
Fox attacks 78-year-old while walking dog in Raleigh neighborhood
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
Triangle universities go virtual to celebrate Class of 2020
Show More
Special Olympics host virtual torch run to raise money and awareness
Cary man stabbed neighbor twice during dispute
50 Degree Temperature Swing This Week
UNC REX gifts themed onesies to moms who gave birth on Mother's Day
University's graduation hacked with racist images
More TOP STORIES News