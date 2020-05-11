Pedestrian hit, killed in I-540 crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 540 in Wake County on Monday morning.The accident briefly closed eastbound lanes of I-540 between Exit 9 (Creedmoor Rd.) and Exit 11 (Six Forks Rd.) in north Raleigh. The scene was clear around 4:30 a.m.ABC11 cameras saw two vehicles at the scene surrounded by first responders. The circumstances of the crash are not known.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.