road closure

I-95 South in Robeson County closed for emergency repairs until Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

I-95 South in Robeson Co. closed for emergency repairs until Saturday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major vein to South Carolina will be closed until Saturday after an underground void was discovered.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said on Wednesday Interstate-95 South will be closed at Exit 10 in Robeson County to perform emergency repairs after a 'void underground' was found near where I-95 South crosses Boyce Road.

Southbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 10 to use U.S. 301, then re-entering the interstate at Exit 7. Drivers should expect delays and are asked to be cautious near the work zone.

NCDOT said crews will be working 24-7 to complete repairs which will include adding reinforced steel sheeting, a backfill of rock and dirt and repaving the roadway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficncnorth carolinasouth carolinai 95traveltrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Man struck and killed by train in Fayetteville
Crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California school
3 seriously injured in Chapel Hill crash, police say
Driver critical, road closed after head-on crash in Fayetteville: Police
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News