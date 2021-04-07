I-95 South in Robeson County closed for emergency repairs until Saturday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major vein to South Carolina will be closed until Saturday after an underground void was discovered.The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said on Wednesday Interstate-95 South will be closed at Exit 10 in Robeson County to perform emergency repairs after a 'void underground' was found near where I-95 South crosses Boyce Road.Southbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 10 to use U.S. 301, then re-entering the interstate at Exit 7. Drivers should expect delays and are asked to be cautious near the work zone.NCDOT said crews will be working 24-7 to complete repairs which will include adding reinforced steel sheeting, a backfill of rock and dirt and repaving the roadway.