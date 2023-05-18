2 serious crashes snarl traffic on I-95 in Johnston County; I-95 South closed

All lanes of I-95 South and the left lane of I-95 North are closed two miles north of Exit 81, I-40, near Four Oaks because of a second major crash Thursday.

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two crashes Thursday afternoon on Interstate 95 have snarled traffic in Johnston County.

All lanes of I-95 South and the left lane of I-95 North are closed two miles north of Exit 81, I-40, near Four Oaks because of a major crash.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, including a box truck, a pickup and an SUV. It appeared a trailer had come loose from one vehicle and was in the middle of the roadway. Chopper 11 saw a blue tarp over the pickup, indicating that there may have been a fatality, but the Highway Patrol has not yet confirmed details of any injuries.

The roadway is not expected to reopen before 7 p.m., the NCDOT estimated.

Drivers on I-95 South must detour onto Exit 87 to Keen Road and turn right on Keen Road. From there, continue on Keen Road and turn left on US 301 S. Continue on US 301 S and turn right on Gilbert Road. Continue on Gilbert Road and turn left on Woodall Dairy Road, which becomes NC 242 S. From NC 242 S, turn left on I-40 E. Continue on I-40 E to I-95 junction and merge right to return to I-95 S., the NCDOT said.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a tractor-trailer crash closed two lanes on Interstate 95 near Selma.

Chopper 11 was over the scene. At least two vehicles were involved.

That crash happened about 12:30 p.m. near Exit 95 (E. Market Street) right under an overpass. One person suffered minor injuries.

The NCDOT estimated that the two lanes will be closed until about 3:30 p.m. but did not reopen until close to 4:30 p.m.

Congestion remains in the area.

