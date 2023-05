It happened about 12:30 p.m. near Exit 95 (E. Market Street).

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-95 near Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic backups Thursday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Selma.

Chopper 11 was over the scene. At least two vehicles were involved.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. near Exit 95 (E. Market Street) right under an overpass. One person suffered minor injuries.

The NCDOT estimated that the two lanes will be closed until about 2:30 p.m. Traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

