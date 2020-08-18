Traffic

Woman dies in accident involving 18-wheeler near I-95/I-40 interchange in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Benson on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters at the scene told ABC11 crews a woman died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV. A child in the SUV was taken to the hospital. Emergency crews responded to I-95 between Exit 79 and Exit 81, close to the I-40 interchange.

Firefighters found the SUV in the southbound travel lanes facing north and a tractor-trailer in the emergency lane. The truck collided with the back of the SUV.

Several lanes were closed following the crash. They have since reopened.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
