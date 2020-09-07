Traffic

Major delays on I-95 in Johnston County after crash involving tractor-trailers

Drivers on Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Benson are experiencing major delays after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

Video from Chopper 11 showed two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck involved in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Multiple southbound lanes of the highway are closed near Interstate 40.

The traffic is also causing delays on I-40.

The road is expected to be closed for at least 30 minutes.
