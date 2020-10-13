Traffic

Tractor-trailer fire briefly closes part of I-95 in Cumberland County; driver hospitalized

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stretch of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County caused problems for drivers on Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the Wade Fire Department was dispatched to the fire near the 62-mile marker in the northbound lanes. Crews started dealing with a loaded tractor-trailer with the cab fully ablaze.

I-95 North was temporarily closed while firefighters from several local departments worked to put out the fire. All lanes have since reopened.

The driver was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution. The cause of the fire is not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcumberland countycumberland county newstraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC bartenders wonder if old job can survive new normal amid COVID-19
What you need to know about the race for Lt. governor in NC
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Salvation Army red kettles will be unmanned this year amid pandemic
CDC: Obesity creates higher risk for contracting, dealing with COVID-19
Man charged in 'brutal' Orange County double stabbing
The price of these grocery staples has skyrocketed amid pandemic
Show More
NCDOT warns of spike in deer crashes from October to December
'Our first love': Cam Newton's dad opens up on QB's split from Panthers
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Local food trucks struggle with cancellation of events amid COVID-19
LATEST: More than 200k COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered
More TOP STORIES News