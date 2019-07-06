car crash

I-95 near Fayetteville reopens after crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-95 has reopened after a car crash near exit 49 Friday night closed the southbound lanes for hours.

It happened just after 9 p.m. when an SUV collided with a transfer truck.

The southbound lanes reopened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

There has not been an update on injuries or what exactly caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countycar crashi 95fayettevilleroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Truck crashes into front of Durham home
Former Carolina Panthers player loses arm in crash
NFL player loses arm in car crash
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barricaded armed person in custody after standoff at Fayetteville home
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
Nursing assistant saves Chapel Hill man's life on her first day on the job
Cary police looking for 2 suspects who robbed gas station at gunpoint
Police: Man stole car with child inside while mother made DoorDash delivery
Show More
Authorities investigating after fire breaks out at Crabtree Valley Mall
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Durham students protest against immigration policies
July 4th rain washes out Hope Mills, Fort Bragg festivities
Raleigh man accused of stealing van, possibly using it in other crimes
More TOP STORIES News