missing girl

'I ain't no killer' Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis

HOUSTON, Texas -- Derion Vence, the primary suspect connected to the death of Maleah Davis, spoke in an exclusive jailhouse interview with ABC13's Chauncy Glover. He tearfully denied killing the 4-year-old girl.

"I ain't no killer, bro," Vence said. "Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her. That's not me. Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you I'm not that type of dude and I was good with the kids."

RELATED: Revelation sends police to Arkansas in search for Maleah Davis' body
EMBED More News Videos

MALEAH DAVIS: Latest after unknown remains found during search



Vence is charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

He went on to say that he spent his 27th birthday in jail.

"I should be home with my family. With Maleah, the kids and Brittany, cooking dinner and watching Netflix," Vence said.

When Chauncy asked him about Maleah's death he said she didn't suffer.

"Nothing bad happened to Maleah," Vence said.


Maleah was found Friday, May 31 in Hope, Arkansas.

Houston community activist Quanell X provided the revelation, saying that Vence told him the girl is dead and that her body was dumped off a road in Arkansas.

According to Quanell, Vence admitted to him putting Maleah's body in a trash bag, putting the bag in the trunk and then driving to Hope, where he dumped the bag in a wooded area.

EMBED More News Videos

MALEAH DAVIS: Video shows Derion Vence without girl, 2 days after she's last seen alive | Video taken on May 2, 2019, shared by Univision 45.



RELATED STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Maleah Davis' mom on girl's death: 'She didn't deserve that'
Suspect in Maleah Davis disappearance seen celebrating her 4th birthday
Maleah Davis' mom shares emotional video of Maleah on her third birthday
Quanell X on Maleah Davis suspect: 'Derion snapped'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cumberland County man comes forward as $344.6 million Powerball jackpot winner
Watch out for the fake texts from SunTrust Bank
Fayetteville Army veteran wins $1 million on scratch-off
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Wake County property tax to increase 10 percent to provide $500M to WCPSS
CVS to expand health care services to 1,500 stores
Maleah Davis' mom on girl's death: 'She didn't deserve that'
Show More
95 seat belt violations uncovered in Durham during May crackdown
Raleigh wants Bus Rapid Transit to serve people who need it most
North Carolina prisoners train service dogs to serve others
Fayetteville beauty salon owner says customer burned down her business
Wake Co. Sheriff's Office implements new chase policy
More TOP STORIES News