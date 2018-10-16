'Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old?' Ohio officer confronts 2 boys waving BB gun

An Ohio police officer's body camera recorded a confrontation with two boys about waving a gun.

CNN
LINDEN, Ohio --
An Ohio police officer's body camera recorded intense moments during a confrontation with two boys about waving a gun.

The boys appeared to have a real gun, but it turned out to be a BB gun.

The officer spoke with the boys and their parents and hoped to teach the boys a life lesson.

"Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old? Do you think I want to shoot a 13-year-old?" said Officer Peter Casuccio with the Columbus Police Department.

Officer Casuccio said that these fake guns look all too real and they're everywhere in the community.

And he said he only had a moment to react.

"That's really what it is. It's a millisecond," he said.

The officer, based in Linden, said he was out patrolling on Saturday when a call came in about some boys waving a gun.

The officer found them and drew his service weapon.

The boys did not get into any official trouble.

"Hopefully that man goes forward and accomplishes great things and he never forgets what happened on the sidewalk," Officer Casuccio said.
