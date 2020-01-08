"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a Rite Aid using just a note on Friday morning.

Police said the man initially acted as if he was going to make a purchase, but then handed an employee a demand note which read in part: "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds."

Authorities said the man then left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.
