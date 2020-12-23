At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near airport, significant traffic delays due to overturned truck

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Wake County Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened around 4 p.m. near North Harrison Avenue.As of 4:45 p.m., three of eight lanes in the area were closed.Both sides of the highway were experiencing significant traffic delays.The State Highway Patrol said at least one person died.The road was not expected to reopen until after 6 p.m.