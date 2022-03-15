Pedestrian hit, killed on I-40, traffic delays ongoing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vehicle crashed into and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 40 near Poole Road on Tuesday morning.Crews remain on the scene investigating the crash as of 8:30 a.m.Traffic remains backed up as some lanes are closed and drivers are required to pass slowly through the crash site.Also on I-40 Tuesday morning, a tractor trailer crashed near Gorman Street. This crash blocked multiple lanes of traffic for more than an hour, but it was cleared just before 8:30 a.m.