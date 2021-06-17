2 seriously injured in crash on I-440 eastbound near Poole Road

The crash is located between the exits for Highway 264 and Poole Road.
Raleigh Police Department said it received a call about the crash at around 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the drivers of each vehicle suffering from serious injuries.
Update: All lanes of I-440 EB closed near I-87. Take New Hope Road to avoid this mess but be prepared for New Hope to be busy. This should reopen by 7am.#abc11#Traffic— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) June 17, 2021
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The road was closed from around 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. Traffic had to be diverted onto Highway 87 to get around the closed section of road.
