2 seriously injured in crash on I-440 eastbound near Poole Road

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A two-car crash shut down eastbound Interstate 440 on Thursday morning.

The crash is located between the exits for Highway 264 and Poole Road.

Raleigh Police Department said it received a call about the crash at around 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the drivers of each vehicle suffering from serious injuries.



Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The road was closed from around 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. Traffic had to be diverted onto Highway 87 to get around the closed section of road.

