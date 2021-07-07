Traffic

Amazon delivery truck driver killed in crash on I-85N in Durham, highway patrol says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a crash that shut down Interstate 85 northbound in Durham County on Wednesday.

The crash happened at Redwood Road and involved an Amazon delivery truck.

ABC11 crews who witnessed the crash said the Amazon delivery truck crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of the delivery truck died.

The impact caused significant damage to the front of the Amazon truck.

The road reopened around 2:45 p.m.

No other details were immediately released.
