2 adults, 1 child shot while driving near I-85 in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were shot while inside their car driving down a side road next to Interstate 85 in Mebane.It happened Wednesday morning along Industrial Drive. After being shot, the three people--a man, woman and child--drove to UNC Hospital in Hillsborough for treatment.Orange County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle the three were in had several bullet holes. Two of the people had to be transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill for further treatment. None of their conditions have been released.The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.