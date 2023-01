I-95 in Harnett County remains closed following fiery crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-95 remains closed Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Harnett County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. ABC11 eyewitness crews on the scene reported seeing flames coming from a semi-truck that spread to the Pope Road Bridge

The driver of the semi-truck was burned and flown to the hospital for treatment.

I-95 near exit 72 is expected to be closed until 11 p.m.

The are no more details at this time.