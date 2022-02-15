Traffic

Multiple crashes on I-95 south involving charter bus, tractor trailer cause big delays

I-95 southbound closed due to multiple crashes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two crashes on Interstate 95 before sunrise Tuesday caused major traffic headaches for anyone traveling south.

Four people were injured in one crash involving multiple tractor trailers on I-95 north of Fayetteville. All southbound lanes of the interstate were forced to close for a while, but reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Still, backups will remain for a while in the area around Godwin-Falcon Road and Wade Stedman Road. The best way to avoid the backups is to travel Highway 301.

A second crash happened earlier in the morning and involved a charter bus.

It happened in Harnett County south of Dunn. It caused a road closure as well, but the crashed vehicles had been moved off the side of the road by 5:30 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the charter bus crash.

