ice

'Like an explosion': Family says ice mysteriously crashes through home, leaving gaping hole in roof

Kim Paradise was giving her baby medicine and just left the room when the ice seemingly fell from the sky.
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ family says ice crashed through home: 'It was like an explosion'

MARLTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family said they're still in shock after a large chunk of ice seemingly fell from the sky and crashed into their home, leaving a gaping hole in their roof.

Kim Paradise said she had just given medicine to her baby and walked out of her kitchen when she heard a loud boom coming from the room around 6 p.m. Thursday.

"We heard something come through. It was like an explosion," said Paradise, who lives in Marlton, a suburb 15 miles east of Philadelphia.

She checked the kitchen and saw a giant hole in its ceiling, along with lumps of ice, splintered wood and roofing material scattered across the floor. The crashing ice even ripped a kitchen cabinet door off of its hinges.



The homeowners found more ice inside and outside of the property.

"There's ice outside on the grass. There's ice in our backyard, on our roof," Paradise said.

The family suspects that the ice fell from a passing airplane, but it's still unclear what exactly happened. Our sister station WPVI reported that two flights were in the immediate area at the time of the incident.

Paradise said she's just thankful no one was hurt.

"How lucky we are. My son's a little fighter. He actually has escaped a couple of different times fighting for his life, and I think someone is actually watching over him at all times," she said.

She added that the next step is to contact her insurance company to try to get repairs covered before Christmas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyicemysteryhome repairshomeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE
NCDOT prepares for snow and ice before it arrives
New ice skating rink opens in downtown Raleigh
ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News