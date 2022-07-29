Ice skating returning to Red Hat Amphitheater this November, ABC11 is official media sponsor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's favorite outdoor ice skating rink is returning to Red Hat Amphitheater. This year, THE RINK presented by UNC Health will feature extended operating hours through January 16 as well as special programming on select nights. ABC11 will once again be the official media sponsor of the event.

"In the heat of summer, we are excited to turn our thoughts to cooler days and nights at THE RINK at Red Hat Amphitheater. An amazing venue and meeting place for families and friends throughout the holiday season. ABC11 is proud to support this wonderful community event," said Rob Elmore, ABC11 President and General Manager.

Pricing remains the same for this year with $11 skater admission, including skate rental, and $6 non-skater admission, taxes and fees may apply.

Tickets are available in 2-hour timeslots and purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged as there are a limited number of slots each day.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 1 at 10 a.m. and are available for purchase online, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts' box office Monday - Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or by phone 1-800-982-2787.

The Red Hat Amphitheater box office will also open 30 minutes before gates each day and on-site ticket availability will vary based on demand.

"The community response we saw last year was astounding and we're overjoyed to be bringing this holiday experience back again to Red Hat Amphitheater. We loved watching all the special moments THE RINK created for our guests and becoming a new annual tradition is really exciting," said Kerry Painter, director/GM of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex.

"UNC Health is proud to support this wonderful winter attraction again this year," said Kerry Grace Heckle, UNC Health's Executive Director of Corporate and Community Relations. "We look forward to the joy this new holiday tradition will bring to our community."

More information about tickets and hours of operation can be found here.