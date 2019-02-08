CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are expected to speak in Charlotte on Friday morning about recent arrests in the state.
TODAY: @ICEgov official to speak with #ABC11 on busy week of arresting undocumented immigrants throughout North Carolina, including #Sanford, #HollySprings, #Durham, #Charlotte & #Burlington. Agency insisting majority of detainees have criminal records. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/ZrJlfF3b8u— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 8, 2019
The arrests have taken place across the Tar Heel state including Charlotte and Sanford, where roughly 30 people were taken into custody by ICE at a manufacturing company on Tuesday morning.
According to officials, 25 of those arrested were identified through criminal search warrants.
NEW: #ABC11 confirming @USAO_EDNC felony charges against 11 more undocumented immigrants for illegal reentry into US after being previously being deported. @ABC11_WTVD @ICEgov https://t.co/yCMhEa4eZh— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 8, 2019
On Wednesday, officials told ABC11 about the continuation of near-daily "targeted immigration arrests" of undocumented immigrants in North Carolina, including the reported detention of people in Burlington, Durham, and parts of Wake County.
In Durham, immigration advocates reported ICE activity outside Hillside High School.
Federal prosecutors in the state's Middle and Eastern Districts are filing several charges against the undocumented immigrants.
In filings reviewed by the ABC11 I-Team, nine immigrants are accused of misusing social security numbers and 13 are alleged to have reentered the United States illegally after being previously deported.
In statements provided to ABC11, federal officials maintained the majority of arrests were of individuals with prior criminal records - and in response to a series of North Carolina county sheriffs vowing to end cooperation with the agency.
"Residents should expect a more visible ICE presence in the Raleigh-Durham area," said Sean Gallagher, ICE Atlanta Field Office Director. "ICE will now have no choice but to conduct more at large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests instead of arrests at the jail where enforcement is safer for everyone involved."
Bryan Cox, a spokesman for the ICE, added, "ICE does not conduct any type of random or indiscriminate enforcement. The agency focuses first and foremost on criminal offenders and other public safety threats."
On Wednesday, Cox also provided new data to the ABC11 I-Team showing 15,189 arrests of undocumented immigrants by the Atlanta Field Office, which covers Georgia and the Carolinas.
Among those detained, 9,490 (62 percent) were convicted of criminal offenses, while 4,464 (29 percent) were first detained by local law enforcement on other pending charges.