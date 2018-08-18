Illinois tow truck driver tows car with child with Down syndrome inside

A tow truck driver in Illinois is in big trouble with the law after he allegedly towed a car with a child inside.Jon Ramzan says he left his son, who has Down syndrome, in the car Friday afternoon so he could pray.A tow truck driver spotted the car illegally parked and started to tow it.After the car was hooked up, and eyewitness says he told the driver there was a child inside, but he still took off.Police say the tow truck driver dumped the child out of the car a few blocks away, and continued to the impound lot.The tow truck driver now faces child endangerment charges.