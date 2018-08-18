Illinois tow truck driver tows car with child with Down syndrome inside

ILLINOIS --A tow truck driver in Illinois is in big trouble with the law after he allegedly towed a car with a child inside.
Jon Ramzan says he left his son, who has Down syndrome, in the car Friday afternoon so he could pray.
A tow truck driver spotted the car illegally parked and started to tow it.
After the car was hooked up, and eyewitness says he told the driver there was a child inside, but he still took off.
Police say the tow truck driver dumped the child out of the car a few blocks away, and continued to the impound lot.
The tow truck driver now faces child endangerment charges.