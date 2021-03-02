15 killed when SUV carrying 27 people hits truck in Southern California: Officials

HOLTVILLE, Calif. -- At least 15 people were killed when an SUV carrying 27 passengers hit a semi-truck full of gravel in Southern California Tuesday, according to officials from El Centro Regional Medical Center. Fourteen people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fifteenth victim died at the hospital, officials said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Our earlier story follows below.

Multiple people were killed and at least three others were seriously injured in a crash involving a big rig and another vehicle in Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol officers were responding to Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville, located about 125 miles east of San Diego, authorities said.

Desert Regional Medical Center confirmed three patients were being treated in the intensive care unit.

Additional details, including the number of fatalities, have not yet been released.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
