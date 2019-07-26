Incoming NCSU freshman fights back after being inappropriately grabbed while visiting campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soon-to-be North Carolina State University freshman from Raleigh was inappropriately groped while visiting campus Wednesday night.But the 18-year-old victim's mother says she fought back by punching the man who grabbed her buttocks.Marcus Williams, 22, of Raleigh, was arrested a short time later on Hillsborough Street and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.The mother of the victim, who didn't want to be identified to protect her daughter, told ABC11 that her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend had been visiting friends on campus.Around 2 a.m. Thursday, as they were walking up to the Dan Allen parking deck, she said they were approached by a man asking for money.She says the couple only had change but gave it to the man.He then hugged her daughter's boyfriend but when he hugged her daughter he also grabbed her buttocks and squeezed.She said her daughter immediately reacted."She punched him and told him that she had a penknife, that he needed to go. And he proceeded to show her his knife which was larger than hers at which time they left, they ran away and called the police," she said.The victim told a 911 operator, "I just got assaulted. I'm right on the corner at Valentine Commons and am with my boyfriend and this guy came up and asked for money."Campus police quickly reviewed video from one of the many cameras in the parking deck and sent out pictures of the suspect.That, along with the victim telling police which way the suspect headed, led to the quick arrest of Williams who has been charged in the past with assault on a female and communicating threats.