FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot, one died, late Saturday night in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Indian Drive east of downtown and south of Highway 24.

When officers arrived at the crime scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One was dead already; the second was rushed to the hospital. The extent injured man's injuries have not been released.

Investigators have also not released the identity of either of the men.

