Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt

EMBED </>More Videos

Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt. Watch the report from Action News at 5:30 p.m. on September 26, 2018.

PENNS GROVE, N.J. --
A man accused of killing his aunt with a frying pan and a knife during an argument in her southern New Jersey home has been indicted on murder charges.

Daryl Graves also faces aggravated assault and weapons counts in the indictment handed up by a Salem County grand jury. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say he quarreled with 60-year-old Patricia Graves in her Penns Grove home on June 20. Daryl Graves claims he grabbed the frying pan when his aunt tried to attack him with a pair of kitchen knives.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Penns Grove man struck her repeatedly on the head and face with the pan, then stabbed her several times with a knife. Police found her body two days later when they went to the home for a well-being check.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationnew jersey newsPenns Grove Borough
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: FBI to use sonar equipment to search lake for missing boy
Weapons found in home of Wake County man accused of threatening elementary school
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
'Break the silence' Holly Springs dad on a mission about suicide prevention
Lumbee rush to salvage history, heritage after Hurricane Florence devastation
Man claims he broke into store because he 'needed water'
Raleigh man accused of touching himself in front of child at Walmart
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes shed light on a family's darkest days
Fayetteville man faces more than 90 charges in vast property crimes case
2 Durham men share story of rescuing Hurricane Florence victims
Health officials warn hurricane victims to quickly dry out flooded homes
Police: Infant drowned in bathtub while father played video game
More News