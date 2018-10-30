Infant found lying on car floorboard during traffic stop, police say

SNELLVILLE, Georgia --
Police in Georgia say a father put his baby girl in serious danger. Officers say he was driving on a busy road with the 3-month-old on his lap.

When police pulled over Detavis Madison they say he put the baby on the floorboard on top of a loaded gun. He told police he was just about to stop and change her diaper.

Police say during a search of his car they also found a bag of marijuana and 600 ecstasy pills shaped like Legos.

Madison now faces multiple charges. The baby is with her mother.
