Infant taken to hospital after fight at Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH (WTVD) --An infant is in the hospital after Raleigh police said the child was hurt during a domestic argument early Monday morning.
The incident happened before 1 a.m. at Cedar Point Apartments on Sandy Forks Road near Suburban Drive.
Police said a woman was assaulted while holding the child.
Neither the victim or infant were seriously hurt.
A man is in custody; however, police have not released his identity.
If you or someone you know if a victim of domestic violence seek help. More information can be found on The National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.