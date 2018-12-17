Infant taken to hospital after fight at Raleigh apartment

An infant is in the hospital after Raleigh police said the child was hurt during a domestic argument.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
An infant is in the hospital after Raleigh police said the child was hurt during a domestic argument early Monday morning.

The incident happened before 1 a.m. at Cedar Point Apartments on Sandy Forks Road near Suburban Drive.

Police said a woman was assaulted while holding the child.

Neither the victim or infant were seriously hurt.

A man is in custody; however, police have not released his identity.

If you or someone you know if a victim of domestic violence seek help. More information can be found on The National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.
