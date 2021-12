EMBED >More News Videos Prices of food, gas, cars and more are skyrocketing as the consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago.

WASHINGTON -- The country's business economists have raised their forecasts for inflation as consumers enter the heart of the holiday shopping season, saying price spikes have resulted in large part from bottlenecked supply chains. survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel of forecasters expects consumer prices to rise 6% this quarter compared to a year ago.That marks an increase from the 5.1% inflation the forecasters predicted in September for the same 12-month period.Eighty-seven of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.