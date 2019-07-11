Injured woman found bloodied, screaming on busy Durham street

By
DURHAM, N,C, (WTVD) -- By dusk on North Duke Street, Wednesday, Durham firefighters were sanitizing the blood off of the sidewalks closest to Englewood Avenue where neighbors found a woman on the ground, bloody, seriously hurt, and screaming in pain.

Matt Hall heard the commotion from his backyard.

"I heard some wailing so I came to the front porch," Hall said. "I went to see what was happening and I realized she was bleeding so I got towels and ice and tried to call 911."

The victim was rushed to Duke Hospital while back at the scene, police scoured the block marking potential evidence with lime-green cones.

But how did this happen?



Some neighbors wondered off camera whether the victim was struck by a hit-and-run driver. There's long been complaints of cars speeding over the blind hill that runs through this heavily-trafficked north-south thoroughfare.

Gary Jackson, who lives just a few feet away from the crime scene, shared his suspicion that the woman was attacked and left on the side of the road.

"There was a pool of blood in the end of the block," Jackson said. "I think that's pretty clear (she was assaulted)."I don't know if (the victim) was walking or bicycling. I don't know how she was hurt. But, apparently, there was a broken bottle used in the assault."

Durham Police would not confirm whether a potential weapon was found at the scene. Nor was there an update on the victim's condition.

DPD investigators say they are still working to determine if the woman's injuries were caused by a medical issue or an assault.
