DEATH INVESTIGATION

Inmate dies inside Durham County Detention Facility

EMBED </>More Videos

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a female inmate died at the Durham County Detention Facility on Saturday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a female inmate died at the Durham County Detention Facility on Saturday.

A detention staff member found 56-year-old Jean Carolyn McGirt unresponsive.

Medical personnel and detention staff performed CPR until EMS arrived but paramedics were unable to resuscitate McGirt who was pronounced dead at the facility.

McGirt's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

SBI has been notified and a death investigation is being conducted by the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesdeath investigationdurham county newsSBIDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEATH INVESTIGATION
3 charged in death of 16-year-old Wilson boy
Fayetteville man charged in stabbing death of grandfather
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Investigation underway after teen shot and killed in Wayne County
More death investigation
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says
3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh
'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
Homeless vet who helped woman says money being withheld
Show More
Car crash in Durham spills nails over the roadway
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
UNC braces for more Silent Sam unrest Saturday in Chapel Hill
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
More News