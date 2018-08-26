Inmate dies inside Durham County Detention Facility

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a female inmate died at the Durham County Detention Facility on Saturday.A detention staff member found 56-year-old Jean Carolyn McGirt unresponsive.Medical personnel and detention staff performed CPR until EMS arrived but paramedics were unable to resuscitate McGirt who was pronounced dead at the facility.McGirt's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.SBI has been notified and a death investigation is being conducted by the Durham County Sheriff's Office.