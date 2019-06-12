Inmate escapes from Robeson County prison

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped from prison Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office was called around 2 p.m. for a report of an inmate who had escaped from the Robeson County state prison on NC Highway 711 in Lumberton.

The inmate, Michael A. Alvarez, 30, of Angier, was picked up in a white 2003 Ford Taurus. The driver of the car was a woman, authorities say.

The car was later found abandoned at the Morgan Britt Apartments on Highway 72.

Alvarez is 5 feet, 7 inches in height and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the location of Alvarez is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or Robeson CRV Center at (910) 618-5535.
