Inmate found hours after escaping NC correctional center

A North Carolina inmate escaped Wednesday night from a minimum security facility near Asheville.NC Department of Public Safety said David Hinkle, 35, was found about a mile away from the facility Thursday morning.Hinkle is an inmate at Craggy Correctional Center; it's unclear if he'll face additional charges for the escape.