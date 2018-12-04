Inmate who escaped Hoke County prison may be hiding in Maryland

An inmate who escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institution in October and allegedly stole a truck in Virginia may now be hiding out in Maryland.
Cul Priest Lamont Jones, 44, escaped on Oct. 14. Serving time for first-degree burglary, he started his sentence Sept. 30, 2014 and was scheduled for release Jan. 7, 2023.
In November, authorities in Virginia said they received multiple reports of burglaries at homes and businesses around Gasburg.
A truck was stolen from a Gasburg business and Jones was the suspect, Virginia's Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said.
On Saturday, the stolen blue and tan Chevrolet truck was found in Callaway, Maryland, ABC News reports.
The truck had been parked in the woods behind a campground for about six days, police said.
Authorities believe Jones may have traveled through St. Mary's County, Maryland, and may still be in the state, police said.
Jones is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
