Innocent driver killed in Durham crash during chase identified as 24-year-old detention officer

Durham Police are investigating a three-car crash that left one person dead.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities have identified the innocent driver who was killed in a three-car crash during a police chase in Durham Thursday evening.

Police identified the woman as 24-year-old Brooke Lyn Maynard.

It happened as police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle around 7:45 p.m. on eastbound Club Boulevard toward N. Duke Street, near Northgate Mall.

The suspects "T-boned" Maynard's Hyundai Sonata, killing her.

A third car, a Chevrolet Impala, sustained "collateral damage," police said.

Raw video: Durham Police investigate after woman killed in three-car crash



The chase, which lasted about 10 minutes, began when police tried to stop a gray 2007 Honda Accord, which police said had been stolen at gunpoint.

Police said it was not a high-speed chase, as it went through residential areas, beginning at Elizabeth Street and Ramseur Street.



Four people were transported to Duke Hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police said Maynard was a detention officer with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.



One suspect was led away in handcuffs. Another suspect was handcuffed and on the ground. They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No Durham Police Department vehicles were involved in the crash.
