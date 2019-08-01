fort bragg

Afghan soldier shot, killed 2 Fort Bragg paratroopers in insider attack, U.S. officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Two paratroopers of the 3rd Brigade Combat team were killed Monday during an insider attack in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The unit recently left North Carolina for Afghanistan.

Spc. Michael Nance of Chicago, Ill. and Pfc. Brandon Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, were members of Company B., 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division when they were killed by small arms fire.

"These young men were true All Americans and embodied the qualities of selfless service and courage as they answered our nation's call to deploy to Afghanistan," said Col. Arthur Sellers, Commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team. "Our focus is now providing their loved ones with every available resource to help them in this most difficult time."

The Afghan soldier who turned his gun on the Americans was wounded and is in custody, according to U.S. officials.

"As we move forward together, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families affected and for the paratroopers of their unit who are still deployed," Sellers said.

Nance joined the Army in January 2017 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as an automatic rifleman.

Nance is survived by his father of Chicago, Ill. and mother of Glenwood, Ill.

Kreischer joined the Army in June 2018 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as a rifleman.

Kreischer is survived by his wife - who is expecting a child in December.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort braggfayettevillefort braggsoldiersmilitaryu.s. & worldarmyafghanistansoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
FORT BRAGG
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Fort Bragg
Hoke County Gold Star family gifted with car donation
Driver detained after suspicious activity shuts down Fort Bragg gate
NC fighter pilots guard against Iran threat in Persian Gulf
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Mother leaves 3 children in hot car while applying for job
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, August 1
107-year-old woman reveals secret to long, happy life
'Evil world out here': Man robbed at Fayetteville gas station
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Thursday night
Show More
Duke, Yale study raises concerns about Juul products
Osama bin Laden's son killed in strike
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
24,000 baby sleepers recalled over fears children could suffocate
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
More TOP STORIES News