instagram

Instagram will share local Amber Alerts in your feed to find missing children

EMBED <>More Videos

Instagram will share local Amber Alerts to find missing children

SAN FRANCISCO -- Instagram on Wednesday began rolling out an Amber Alert feature on its platform to notify users of missing children in their area.

The alerts, which will be available in the United States and two dozen other countries, will include details about the missing child, such as a photo, description and location of the suspected abduction. It is designed to be shared with friends on the platform to further spread awareness.

"We know that the chances of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours," Emily Vacher, the director of trust and safety at Instagram's parent company Meta, said in a blog post announcing the new feature. "With this update, if an Amber

Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will now appear in your Instagram feed."

The alerts are "rare and specific to the search area," Vacher added, saying that if a user gets one, "it means there is an active search for a missing child nearby."

Facebook launched Amber alerts on its namesake platform in 2015. Its rival, Google, also began issuing Amber alerts to users of its Search and Maps tools in 2012.

To target the alerts, Instagram said it will use the city listed on a user's profile as well as the user's IP address and location services (if the user has this feature turned on). The update was developed in partnership with organizations including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to Vacher.

"We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we'll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people," Michelle DeLaune, president and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said in a statement accompanying Meta's announcement.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymetaamber alertsocial mediamissing childrenu.s. & worldinstagramapp
INSTAGRAM
California parents could soon sue for social media addiction
Kanye drops out of Coachella Festival, citing ongoing divorce battle
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours
'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy planning return to Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Verdict reached Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
Who will the jury side with in Depp-Heard defamation trial?
Wake County Pre-K teacher resigns after LGBTQ+ cards found in class
NC Senate could vote on controversial 'Parents' Bill of Rights' today
Two more people turn themselves in after Henderson shootout
The government wants to disaster-proof your home
Riders stuck upside-down at Pennsylvania park
Show More
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Basketball player, a lead scorer during cancer battle, dies at 22
Woman killed, 2 kids injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
One suspect dead, another on the run in Fayetteville shooting
More TOP STORIES News