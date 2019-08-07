Reported Instagram post leads to arrest of Raleigh man on child pornography charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is facing charges in connection with child pornography.

The investigation began when a concerned citizen reported some suspicious activity on Instagram, the State Bureau of Investigations told ABC11.

Scott Robert Daly, 30, was identified as the user of the account and authorities searched his electronic devices.

During the search, some videos of what appeared to be an underage female were discovered.

SBI investigators found several videos that showed the teen engaging in self-touching and masturbation.

The teen lives outside of North Carolina and she was identified as a 17-year-old girl but at the time of the incident she was 16 years old, the SBI said.

The SBI said the teen and Daly met through another social media application and began talking in mid-2018.

Investigators said Daly solicited child sexual exploitation images and videos from the girl.

Daly faces three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $1.1 million secured bond.

Authorities are investigating whether there are any other underage victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighchild pornographysex crimeinstagramsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects in murder of NC woman in Canada believed to be found dead
Body of 15-year-old swimmer recovered from Falls Lake
Agreement reached to prevent NC virtual school layoffs
NC State veterinary student hit by car, killed in California
7 pets die, dozens rescued in fire at Durham animal hospital
Raleigh 6-year-old launches her own balloon business
Severe weather moves into central North Carolina
Show More
Wake Forest named 'Monarch Town USA' for butterfly conservation
Church group leader sentenced to 40 years for child porn
NC Purple Heart recipients to be honored in Raleigh for first time
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
More TOP STORIES News