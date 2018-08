EMBED >More News Videos Sandra Bookman has more on how the 'Tide Pod Challenge' went seriously wrong for one college student.

A dangerous internet challenge is gaining popularity.The videos are popping up on YouTube, showing people pulling guns on their friends.It's called the "No lackin' challenge."Memphis police said a 17-year-old was shot in the head Thursday morning while participating in the challenge. He was sitting with his friends in a restaurant when he was accidentally shot.